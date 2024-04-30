'It was just perfect timing': Former Titan Durheim finds his calling

While progressing through life, the lofty dreams of youth often make way for the smaller, more meaningful desires of adulthood.
And so, though Jack Durheim's NRL aspirations did not come to fruition, the Moree-based police officer and father of two (soon to be three) could scarcely be happier with his lot in life.
Growing up in Lismore, Durheim played rugby league from childhood and quickly became a standout talent.
So much so that he progressed through the Gold Coast Titans system as a junior, moved there at 17, and eventually represented their under 20s side. Playing professionally was "absolutely" the dream for Durheim as a youngster, and it was within sight.
But, unfortunately, he fell victim to the same roadblock that many highly talented players do.
"If I'd trained harder, I could have gone on with footy," Durheim said.
"It didn't eventuate, which is all good. But it was definitely the dream."
After several seasons spent on the Gold Coast, and a year off footy to travel overseas, Durheim moved back to the Northern Rivers in 2015. While representing the Marist Brothers in the local competition, he made his NSW Country debut in 2016.
As he got older, however, he came to peace with the knowledge that he wouldn't play professional footy. But another thought had long percolated in the back of Durheim's mind.
He had always liked the idea of becoming a police officer. So he started the process of joining the police force in 2019.
"I was well and truly done trying to make it professionally. I'd started a family and stuff like that, so it was just perfect timing," Durheim said.
That year, he signed with the Ballina Seagulls where he would go on to win two premierships.
Durheim then moved across to the Bilambil Jets for the last two years, with whom he won another premiership in 2022. But at the end of last season a new professional opening brought him to Moree.
"An opportunity came up in some plainclothes work," Durheim said.
"I got to come out here and do something different from what I had been doing for three years. It just happened to fall into place ... it was something different."
Moree Boars club president, Todd Mitchell, heard about the former Titan's move from one of Durheim's superiors and wasted no time in reaching out to the 31-year-old lock prior to his arrival in September last year.
After signing with the Boars, Durheim has found the club "really accepting".
Likewise, Moree captain-coach Mick Watton spoke highly of him and his contributions to their unbeaten start to the year.
"He's been great, he's fitted in so well," Watton said.
"He's a great communicator, he's a bit of a throwback to the old-style footy player where he loves the game and goes all in ... there's no fuss, he'll do anything for the team."
Though Durheim only played a handful of minutes on Sunday due to a hamstring complaint, the Boars nonetheless produced a 72-12 mercy rule win over the Narrabri Blues.
It was a welcome return to form, Watton said, after a scare against Gunnedah the week prior.
"So we were a bit flat after those first two games, and [the Narrabri win] was nice on Sunday. I walked away thinking that it was probably a good 75-minute performance."
