The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Fiona Simson signs off as NFF president after seven years

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated October 25 2023 - 9:23am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Simson led National Farmers Federation for seven years. Picture from file
Fiona Simson led National Farmers Federation for seven years. Picture from file

Fiona Simson has signed off as National Farmers Federation president by warning regional communities not to buy into divisive politics that pits the country against the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.