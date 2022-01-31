news, latest-news,

Contractors are setting a cracking pace as they lay up to 800 metres of pipeline in the ground for the Quipolly water treatment plant. The pipeline being laid from Lowes Creek Road along Bells Gate Road to North Quirindi will connect Quirindi to the new plant and solve ongoing water quality issues in Werris Creek, which sources its water from the dam. READ ALSO: Apartment plan a decade-long dream coming true for mum-and-dad developer The council says it is a historic moment as the two different water supplies are joined and the multimillion-dollar infrastructure will help to drought-proof the region. The existing pipe running from the dam carries raw water to Werris Creek to be treated and was built at the start of the last century to supply water from the old Quipolly Dam. The current treatment plant at Werris Creek was built in the 1930s and despite upgrades, needs to be replaced. The slab for a 400,000 reservoir tank was poured in Werris Creek before Christmas. Construction of the new plant was originally slated to start in late 2019 but hold-ups with government approvals and redesign due to the drought mean the project only went to tender in August 2020, a year after originally planned, and almost three years after the state and federal government committed $10 million each in funding. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

