Volunteers ready with a cuppa and friendly ear for those appearing in court

Not everyone who finds themselves facing a magistrate is a lost cause.
That's the opinion of a small band of dedicated court support volunteers working in Tamworth who believe lives can be transformed through investing in relationships and by having a caring heart, a listening ear and non-judgemental attitude.
The group has been operating for the past decade under the umbrella organisation and Christian volunteer service provider Prison Fellowship Australia (PFA), working with local churches and judicial institutions to provide spiritual, emotional and material support to those affected by crime.
The volunteers can be seen every Monday in the Tamworth Court House foyer with their drinks' trolley, urn, tea, coffee, biscuits and friendly smiles.
The team of volunteers, led by Chris Robson, is drawn from St Paul's Anglican and Tamworth Baptist Church in town, and St Peters Presbyterian Church at Manilla. Their mission is to provide support for people appearing before a magistrate or judge on the day.
"We're here to help anyone who wants, or needs, somebody to talk to," Mrs Robson said.
"Many people we see are in distress, not only those making the appearance but also the people who have arrived with them, such as parents or children, or friends or other helpers, or people providing aid.
"People don't always understand the protocols of the court room, which can make the appearance harder, so our advice can help settle some nerves," she said.
If somebody is waiting to go into court and appears agitated, volunteers will approach and offer support and advice, stopping only if the person is agreeable.
In many cases some of the most basic help the volunteers can provide is advice about how to talk to authorities within the court room, or the need to remove a hat before entering the court room and to nod to the magistrate or judge presiding over the case.
In other situations, Mrs Robson said assistance may be limited to offering a cuppa and a sympathetic ear. If willing, the volunteers will sit and pray with the person to help calm their nerves.
In late 2023 the PFA received a new NSW PFA volunteer and program coordinator, Sydney-based Tom Car, to oversee the work of the Tamworth team.
For many people, Mr Carr said a court appearance could be a daunting experience due to uncertainty surrounding the process and future outcomes. For this reason, he said court support volunteers played a beneficial role in providing pastoral care, moral support and a calming influence.
Prison visits
Until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Tamworth PFA volunteers were also providing support visits for prisoners within the Tamworth Correctional Centre (TCC). The visits ceased during COVID, then the TCC received a new Chaplain last year.
Mr Carr is hopeful Tamworth volunteers will soon be able to return to working within the TCC.
"Visitation is an integral step in the process of a prisoner's reintegration back into the community and of lowering recidivism rates," he said.
"A Prison Chaplain or family can refer prisoners for a religious visit for a variety of reasons such as the family's inability or unwillingness to visit, no outside support, greater personal attention and pre-release preparation."
When prisoners had no family or friends to visit, or if they wanted to talk with an impartial listener, Mr Carr said prison visits helped fill that gap.
Mr Carr said PFA volunteers could also provide support, encouragement and guidance for prisoners via letter writing.
Rising crime issue
Mrs Robson moved to Tamworth in 2009, and like many court support volunteers, was invited to join the Tamworth group about 2012.
In recent years, she has seen the local crime rate gradually climb, and even been on the receiving end. In one incident, she said her car was hit by what police suspected had been a stolen vehicle, while Mrs Robson has also been the victim of a break-and-enter, and had a suspect jump her side fence trying to evade police pursuit.
Despite these incidents, Mrs Robson is undeterred from her court support duties.
"I'm full of compassion for people who find themselves in trouble," she said.
"In some cases, [the people carrying out these crimes] have been born into that sort of situation, or they've chosen that sort of situation.
"My kids could have done the same thing.
"If a little cup of tea can help, I'll continue to do that because that action might do some good."
Positive feedback
Mrs Robson said the volunteers' efforts seemed to be appreciated by those appearing in court, as well as court staff around them.
"A lot of the older people say 'it's really great you are here'," she said.
"We have a donation box and we regularly see people make a donation.
"Sometimes the magistrates will come and have a coffee ... it's only instant coffee, nothing special .... and they'll put a note in or something and they'll say 'you've really done a good job just by being here for these people'," she said.
"As we come into the court, the sheriff and staff see us coming and are often quick to help us set up our trolley."
Mr Carr said feedback regarding PSA volunteer work had been "generally positive to my knowledge, with no negative feedback".
A spokesperson for Corrective Services NSW said the department was committed to supporting inmates' pastoral care by providing opportunities to practice their religion and faith while in custody.
Chaplains from major faith groups regularly provide pastoral care to inmates and welcome other religious organisations seeking to provide support in addition to our care, the spokesperson said.
