For a limited time, you might see a familiar face on the big screen.
Local Tamworth teacher, muso, and music producer Leigh Ivin stars in Three Chords and the Truth, an award-winning Aussie indie film inspired by the real-life story of singer-songwriter Jackie Marshall.
The movie - and much of its production team - is coming to Tamworth on Thursday, October 26, for a special Q&A with the movie's director, producer, and of course Mr Ivin himself.
Director Claire Pasvolsky told the Leader Mr Ivin's real-world experience in the music industry brought life to the music-driven drama.
"It was fantastic. You never know when you're working with someone who's not an actor and you're putting them completely out of their comfort zone in front of a camera, but I think it was a bit of a life imitating art because Leigh has known Jackie for so many years," Ms Pasvolsky said.
Three Chords and the Truth will be screening at Forum 6 Cinemas Tamworth for one week starting Thursday, October 26.
In the movie, alt-country and folk singer Jackie Marshall plays Angie Cowper, a forty-something year old musician struggling to keep her head above water while battling a terminal illness, whose life is forever changed after taking in a teenage runaway.
While the relationship between the musician and the teenager is fictional, the portrayal of the protagonist's illness and struggle to earn a living through music is based on Ms Marshall's real-life experience battling breast cancer.
Aside from the occasional mention of golden guitars and country music, the film's director said she hopes the movie resonates with regional audiences in particular.
"A Tamworth audience will really get that sense of regional perspective, the stories of smaller communities and the kind of relationships that happen in those smaller cities," Ms Pasvolsky said.
"There's also positivity in terms of the healing of trauma through music. Music is the through-line of the story, which I think is why Tamworth audiences will be drawn to it," the director said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.