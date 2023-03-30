He might not be getting the same fee for his track as Mick Jagger or Bob Dylan, but Peter 'Flash' Sheedy doesn't mind in the least.
The Johnny Green's Blues Cowboys song, I Get A Longing To Hear Hank Sing The Blues, will appear on the soundtrack for forthcoming Amazon-Prime mini-series, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.
Recorded in 2000 by the rubber-strapped guitar slinger and Angelwood Studio owner - which he founded back in 1974 - it's now the third time that track has been placed in a film or TV series.
There are two other key Tamworth connections associated with this latest welcome surprise for Flash and his mates.
Read also:
Local teacher and The Re-mains steel and guitar player, Leigh Ivin, has become Flash's "unofficial agent" and pitched the song to his brother, Glendyn, producer of the mini-series.
"I knew Glendyn loved the song, so I thought it might fit in somewhere," Leigh said.
"Funnily enough, it was Glendyn who originally took me along to a Hank Henderson and the Drifting Rocket Pilots gig in the early '90s and I've been a huge fan ever since - and of Johnny Green's Blues Cowboys. Who isn't?" he said.
The mini-series stars Hollywood heavyweight Sigourney Weaver and Aussie actress Alicia Debnam-Carey.
Quietly spoken Flash is delighted the recording he made more than 20 years ago is opening up an unexpected income stream.
I remember when I was working on it, I had a feeling there was something special about that song. It might have been because I was going through a heartache myself at that time.- Peter "Flash" Sheedy
"It's pretty cool being in the same company as the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan on the soundtrack," Flash said.
A child prodigy, Flash has been playing guitar since he was tall enough to carry one - about five years old, he recalled.
"It was a big surprise for me that music I played, produced and recorded with my friends was accepted for a music track in a TV series," he said.
"I remember when I was working on it, I had a feeling there was something special about that song.
"It might have been because I was going through a heartache myself at that time. I've always loved Hank Williams' music."
After battling cancer for the past nine years, this news couldn't have come at a better time.
Having moved into his own home in January, Flash still plays his guitar every day.
He keeps busy composing, recording, and videoing new songs in his home studio hoping to sell more songs to movie makers and release another album, a follow-up to his first all-instrumental sellout disc.
Flash has also returned to another lifelong passion - magic - something he's loved as long as music.
"I'm working up my magic act and I'm really enjoying seeing the pleasure it gives people," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.