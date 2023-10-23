A MAN has been stabbed during an early morning brawl outside a home in Tamworth.
Emergency services rushed to Warral Road, West Tamworth, at about 3:55am on Monday, October 23, following reports of a stabbing.
Police officers attached to the Oxley Police District were told a man was involved in a physical fight with four other men before he was stabbed in the back.
The man also received several cuts to his body.
He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition.
Officers cordoned off the area and established a crime scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Inquiries are continuing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
