Members of the Longyard Golf Course will see a familiar face guide the fairway's future as a long-time member of staff takes over management from the current owner.
Following the collapse of the course's sale to Sydney-based Kingdom Developments, owner John O'Rourke said he'll be taking a more hands-off role in the course's operations, promoting Head Golf Professional Steve Myers to General Manager to "keep things running smoothly".
"While we will be making some changes and additions to the business moving forward, we are focused on our regular day-to-day and course maintenance," Mr O'Rourke said.
The new plan doesn't include some of the flashy renovations Kingdom promised, but that doesn't mean the course will be resting on its laurels.
"The cooler weather will allow us to complete larger course maintenance tasks, such as bunker upgrades, and we're currently updating our golf cart fleet plus painting, recarpeting and making a few changes to The Mill Tavern. We are also focused on the development of the last parcel of golf course-frontage land," Mr O'Rourke said.
Mr Myers said he's proud of the improvements that have been made to the golf course over the past 15 years, but that further works were stalled for the past 12 to 18 months as the assumption was the business had been sold.
"We had no idea what [Kingdom's] business plan or ideas were going to be. The big thing for us here is that at least we have some commitment now of the direction that we're moving," he said.
Mr Myers said the priorities for improvements to the course include upgrading the bunkers, installing a practice facility, and revamping the putt putt mini golf.
They are also looking to hire more greens keepers as they currently rely on volunteer members to help with maintenance of the grounds.
"We're really lucky to have some members that live on the golf course that are very generous in offering their time and their services and even their own equipment to come help out with maintenance," Mr Myers said.
Mr Myers and Mr O'Rourke also confirmed there are no further plans to sell the course at this time.
"The main thing we're trying to do is make it enjoyable for everyone and give Tamworth the course that it needs," Mr Myers said.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
