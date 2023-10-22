Journalist and best-selling author Richard Glover wants to help make the world a better place.
And he wants to do so, one wish at a time.
The Australian broadcaster's new humour book, Best Wishes, contains 365 days worth of wishes to make the world a little bit less of an annoying place.
There is a wish for every topic and issue under the sun, from people who wear pre-ripped skinny jeans to the rising cost of razor blades, and how the government should tax the one per cent of society.
Mr Glover told the Leader, he found from doing daily radio that there are no trivial issues.
"So, if you have got arthritic hands and all the stuff in the supermarket that you want to buy is in heavy plastic cases, you will need to buy a pair of scissors, and it's in a hard plastic case," he said.
"And those scissors can only be accessed with a pair of scissors. And if you had a pair of scissors, you wouldn't need to buy a pair of scissors. This is a big issue."
The book expands upon Mr Glover's Sydney Morning Herald humour column, as he believes the power of humour is the best way to approach any situation.
"It is a way of looking at the world from an angle. I suppose in humour, instead of looking at something straight on, you look at it from a slight angle," Mr Glover said.
"And one of the things I really enjoy about comic writing is that it's both incredibly creative; it's writing involves being incredibly loose with your imagination so that you look at the world through these, through an unusual lens."
One of his biggest wishes in the book is for Aussies to stop putting themselves down to the rest of the world.
"Australians, we have got to stop putting themselves down. We've got to stop saying that we're this bunch of easy-going people who lay about when we're not; we're incredibly hard-working," he said.
"We've invented most of the things on the planet worth having, from WiFi to penicillin to the wine cast. And most importantly, and yet, we talk of ourselves as lazy and insignificant, and it's ridiculous."
Mr Glover will be making a stop at Tamworth Regional Library on Wednesday, October 25, for his book tour, and he will be bringing all his wishes along for the journey.
An evening at Tamworth Library with author and radio presenter Richard Glover gets underway from 5.30pm with wine and cheese. The talk will commence from 6pm, followed by audience questions and book signing.
