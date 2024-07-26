Traffic on Calala Lane is only going to get worse | Letters to the editor

As a regular user of Calala lane I am very concerned about the additional traffic which will result from the recently approved new day care centre at 72-74 Calala Lane (120 pupils plus staff) and the planned increase in student numbers at Carinya Christian School (CCS) - an additional 300 students plus staff.
These two facilities, plus the increasing population of Calala, will clog up an already busy and chaotic Calala Lane.
The consultants proposal to add a medium strip between the two roundabouts on Calala Lane means that ALL the traffic going to and from the day care centre, or CCS (and the existing preschool) will have to do an additional U turn at either one or the other of these roundabouts!
Both these roundabouts are single lane roundabouts. Sometimes at peak hour the traffic is built up all the way from Goonoo Goonoo Rd to the new roundabout (near the water treatment plant). The road is already busy and chaotic without any additional traffic!
The obvious solution is to reduce the traffic on Calala Lane by providing an alternate route from Calala to the CBD.
TRC needs to reconsider the plan to construct a road from Calala to King George Ave, or some other rout to the CBD. This would also reduce some of the traffic on Goonoo Goonoo Rd, I urge TRC to give this matter urgent consideration.
Peter Bagshaw, Calala
On Sunday 21st July I drove into the Shell Service Station on Goonoo Goonoo Rd to put some petrol into my old car. As I operated the petrol pump I said hello to the young man on the other side and commented on his smart SUV.
As I entered the Service Station to pay for my petrol the young man was coming out and he told me that he had paid for my petrol.
I was so shocked I neglected to say thank you. He would not have know that I am an aged pensioner and I use my old car to help others every day, so his kindness was a big blessing to me. Thank you to him.
Lynette Stevens, South Tamworth
It was interesting to read that most (57 per cent) of readers of the Leader "supported the development of renewable energy infrastructure" ("How do readers feel about the green transition", 20/7).
This was a significant finding given the high proportion of older respondents who are normally more sceptical about climate change action and renewables than younger Australians. Perhaps the pro-active work of Sam Coupland, Armidale mayor and founder of the Coalition of Renewable Energy Mayors, to ensure roads, housing and other basic infrastructure are funded by the energy transition, has been appreciated.
It appears the personal vendetta of New England MP Barnaby Joyce, against renewables and for nuclear power, has not gained wide support. In fact, the Leader's survey is in good agreement with The Australia Institute's annual Climate of the Nation survey of over 2000 Australians which consistently shows that solar and wind are by far the energy sources preferred by Australians, well ahead of coal, gas and nuclear.
Even if the Coalition's nuclear plan came to fruition, it would provide only a small fraction of Australia's energy needs. Renewable energy zones will still be needed. Why are Mr Joyce and the Coalition not being upfront about this?
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
This Sunday the 28th of July is National Tree Day. Thousands of Australians, including folks from the Tamworth Urban Landcare Group, will be out and about planting trees. These life-giving trees will combat climate change, improve air quality, provide habitat for wildlife, reduce soil erosion, and improve the health of local ecosystems. In addition, getting one's hands dirty by joining a tree planting effort fosters a sense of connection with community and the environment. It's a fun, rewarding and family friendly way to enjoy a Sunday morning. I encourage all Aussies to get out into nature and reap the rewards.
Amy Hiller, Kew
I would like to offer a sincere thank you to readers who gave to The Smith Family's Winter Appeal.
In recent times, charities have been significantly impacted by the rise in the cost of living, affecting the number of donors able to give, while increasing the number of those needing support.
The Smith Family has certainly been no exception to that trend.
In terms of donations, we were facing a 40 per cent shortfall with just a few weeks remaining during our Winter Appeal. But thankfully, we were very fortunate to receive some generous support from the public and our fundraising target was reached.
Donations from supporters will make a world of difference to 17,200 students experiencing disadvantage. Each will be able to receive the extra help they need during the final terms of school this year.
Our ability to deliver our flagship education support program Learning for Life, that assists almost 63,000 young Australians nationwide, depends on your donations. And they really do make a difference.
Just this week we received an email from a student to the people who had sponsored her through Learning for Life. She had had just graduated with a Bachelor of Science and was writing to thank them.
"Please accept my sincere gratitude for your belief in my potential and for your unwavering support throughout my educational journey and believing in us students that need the extra support," she wrote.
"Your generosity has inspired me to strive for excellence and to give back to others in the community."
This is a real demonstration of how education enables children experiencing disadvantage to create opportunities that change their future and equips them with the tools and knowledge to successfully navigate our increasingly complex world.
Thank you again to all those who supported The Smith Family.
Doug Taylor, CEO of The Smith Family
The world's hottest day ever recorded has been broken yet again, on the on the 21st of July 2024.Does our Federal labor Government understand that if we continue to burn fossil fuels coal and natural gas to create energy, at present levels, we in Australia are supporting an inevitable World climate catastrophe.
Brian Measday, Kingswood, SA
August 5 - 11 is National Homelessness Week. A week where the homelessness crisis that affects our country gets put into the spotlight, and where we get to advocate for those who are the most vulnerable in our community.
As the largest provider of homelessness services in Australia, The Salvation Army wants others to be aware of the key issues facing those experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
We are seeing across the country that social housing waiting lists are growing, the demand for homeless services is skyrocketing and rental prices are increasing by 10% every year. There are also increasing levels of mortgage stress and 'tent cities' popping up around the country while there is very cold winter weather.
The Salvation Army is trying to meet the needs of thousands of people experiencing homelessness each month, made more difficult due to a winter of unaffordable housing and a cost-of-living crisis.
We can't do this alone. Our hope during Homelessness Week this year is to inform and educate the public about the issues surrounding homelessness and to advocate for the most vulnerable in our community as we lobby for more accommodation and support services.
As a major provider of accommodation and financial assistance in Australia, we put clients at the centre of our work. The Salvation Army's desire is to treat everyone who reaches out to our services with dignity, compassion, and respect.
We are passionate about seeing transformation in people's lives. It is our privilege to meet people where they are at, whether that is rough sleeping, couch surfing, emergency accommodation or in other circumstances, and we will continue to do all we can to support people in their journey.
For more information about The Salvation Army's work in homelessness, or if you or someone you know needs help, visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.au/need-help/homelessness-support-services/homelessness-week/
Dr. Jed Donoghue, National Homelessness General Manager for The Salvation Army
It's hard to argue for power poles in cities regardless of what they are made of ("Fibreglass power poles gaining traction", 16/7).
While some argue wooden poles are a good thing because they store carbon, this overlooks the carbon produced when the trees are harvested, transported and milled, and the carbon released when the bulk of the tree is chipped or burnt.
While fibreglass power poles won't rot, it's far better to bury power cables underground where possible.
The work being done by Westernpower in WA replacing old poles and wires with underground cables is a good model.
The company claims that "undergrounding power offers improved reliability and safety as there is a reduced risk of fallen power lines during storm conditions or vehicle collisions with power poles.
Fewer disruptions during extreme weather means fewer power outages.
The underground network has a greater power supply capacity than the overhead network, meaning more renewable generation can be connected, and provides improved opportunities for emerging technologies.
While the initial costs may be greater, the advantages in the long-term win out.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
