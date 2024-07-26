Traffic on Calala Lane is only going to get worse | Letters to the editor

This Sunday the 28th of July is National Tree Day. Thousands of Australians, including folks from the Tamworth Urban Landcare Group, will be out and about planting trees. These life-giving trees will combat climate change, improve air quality, provide habitat for wildlife, reduce soil erosion, and improve the health of local ecosystems. In addition, getting one's hands dirty by joining a tree planting effort fosters a sense of connection with community and the environment. It's a fun, rewarding and family friendly way to enjoy a Sunday morning. I encourage all Aussies to get out into nature and reap the rewards.