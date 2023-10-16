Business is booming for the region's hospitality sector as a major development in Gunnedah moves through the infrastructure pipeline.
On Monday, October 16, Central Hospitality (CH) Group announced plans for a $17.4 million 4.5-star 'gateway' hotel development at 415-419 Conadilly Street, right at the eastern entrance to town.
If approved by the local council, development of the town's first three-storey hotel - named the CH Boutique Hotel Gunnedah - could begin construction in the first quarter of 2024 and open in 2026.
"If approved, CH Group will form the operations of business of what will be a 70-room hotel with a restaurant and a 120-seat function and event centre," CH Group's Director Jye Segboer said.
"This development has been years in the making to ensure that no stone has been left unturned to create a landmark destination that the people of Gunnedah will be proud to call their own."
Mr Segboer said prices at the new luxury hotel will likely range between $249 to $279 per night during off peak periods, staying "somewhat aligned" with the price of executive rooms at the CH Boutique Hotel in Tamworth.
The announcement marks CH Group's first major venture outside of Tamworth, though the original idea for the hotel is the brainchild of Gunnedah Gateway Holdings, a development company run by co-directors Mark Slack-Smith and Gunnedah's mayor Jamie Chaffey.
The development company has been pushing the luxury hotel for two years, and last year made a major breakthrough by convincing the local council to amend its environmental plan.
Cr Chaffey recused himself from that discussion, and subsequently he spoke at the project's announcement not in his capacity as mayor, but as an investor and local resident.
"Gunnedah is on the move, it's fantastic, it's actually growing faster than Tamworth, so I'd say it's about time Gunnedah gets a four-and-a-half star hotel of this quality with a great restaurant so local people have more options," he said.
Cr Chaffey's son, Jack Chaffey, is also involved in the project as a development manager for Gunnedah Gateway Holdings, and he said he's confident local demand for luxury accommodation will make the project a success.
"We're tremendously excited to bring this project to life and address the growing demand for high-quality accommodation and dining for visitors to Gunnedah and locals alike," the younger Chaffey said.
"You often get great accommodation like this in cities, but it's not common in regional areas, so we're excited to bring something new to our region."
While the development aims to put a fresh face on the region's tourism scene, the hotel's lead architect and EJE director Glen Spicer said it was important for the site to honour and celebrate local stories and the history of the land around it.
"Gunnedah is Kamilaroi for 'white stone' and across the front of the site there will be a dry riverbed of white stones as you enter the hotel," Mr Spicer said.
"The Elders also told us of the importance of the Mullibah Lagoon which is just across the road, so we've incorporated that history into the design with three large water features at the entrance to the site."
The proposed three-storey development also includes 70 rooms and suites with some pet-friendly, a private lounge, a restaurant and bar, gym and a function space big enough to cater for 120 people.
While community consultation is yet to begin, CH Group's director said the company is "very mindful" of the fact the proposed development is in a residential area, and has prepared traffic control plans to reduce disruption during construction.
CH Group also told the Leader there will be a 24-hour hotline managed by the company so any complaints can be addressed as soon as they arise, and that the "louder" aspects of the luxury hotel, such as the function centre, will be located towards the back of the property and away from residences.
If the project's development application is successful, the next step for CH Group and Gunnedah Gateway Holdings will be to hire a construction company, then start the recruitment process to staff the new hotel.
The $17.4 million development is expected to create more than 100 jobs during construction, and once built the hotel will hire about 20 full-time and 40 casual roles.
