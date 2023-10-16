The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

CH Group unveils Gunnedah 'gateway' hotel development

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated October 16 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Business is booming for the region's hospitality sector as a major development in Gunnedah moves through the infrastructure pipeline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.