The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor

By Letters
Updated October 17 2023 - 8:47am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Polling stations were slightly quieter about lunch time on referendum day, Saturday, October 14, 2023. Picture by Rachel Gray
Polling stations were slightly quieter about lunch time on referendum day, Saturday, October 14, 2023. Picture by Rachel Gray

The Voice

It's been a very difficult week for many of my patients and colleagues. Twenty per cent of my patient load are First Nations people. Thirty per cent of my staff are First Nations people. These people have the health care outcomes ranking amongst the those of developing countries. They have lower birth weights, poorer education, they die younger, they have lower socioeconomic status, they are less likely to be employed and more likely to be incarcerated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.