Another reason people of Australia voted 'No', is that this referendum has created a division between the races. Instead of bringing all peoples together, it has blown people apart. I and others that have voted 'No', want a country that is filled with Australians, they do not want people that have advantages over another race, in the form of government leniencies and monetary advantages. This in itself causes big problems and the more given, the greater the divided. I love our Indigenous peoples, but I dislike intensely, activists who simply argue for more and more and more to suit their own agenda and not the whole country.