It's been a very difficult week for many of my patients and colleagues. Twenty per cent of my patient load are First Nations people. Thirty per cent of my staff are First Nations people. These people have the health care outcomes ranking amongst the those of developing countries. They have lower birth weights, poorer education, they die younger, they have lower socioeconomic status, they are less likely to be employed and more likely to be incarcerated.
Health workers are trained in cultural respect. The most important principal being to allow the individual space and to listen respectfully.
I just don't get it.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart was a well considered request from Australia's First Nations peoples. A Voice was all about asking us to respect their culture and listen to their voice. At it's heart a very simple proposition.
What do I say to my Aboriginal patients and staff that now know that 70 per cent of the community that they live in do not want to hear their voices? How do I encourage them that their lives will improve and their wishes are respected? How do we as a community break the cycle of despair and loss that so often affects Aboriginal families? When will we stop losing so many young Aboriginal people?
Ian Kamerman, Calala
We want their dots and squiggles for our footie jumpers and airplanes, some didge and kicked dust for our tourist promos, but we don't want to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians as the first peoples of this continent nor give them an assured voice about matters that concern them. Their outstretched hand is rejected - and I am ashamed to be Australian. Yet may we continue, as the Uluru statement invites us, to walk together in a movement of the Australian people for a better future.
Quentin Dignam, Attunga
The Yes/No referendum, smoking tobacco and human induced climate change have one deliberate action that has been used with great success in relation to all three, that is - throwing a good dose of doubt into the mix produces a desired level of hesitancy that stymies real positive action.
Brian Measday, Kingswood, SA
Why did Australia, convincingly vote 'No' to the Voice, I may have a few ideas. Maybe the Australian people aren't stupid, maybe, just maybe the Australian people know that the Indigenous people in this country have always had representation to parliament in the form of numerous organisations that receive billions of dollars a year. Maybe an audit of this money should be investigated to see if it's going to the right people down the ladder.
Another reason people of Australia voted 'No', is that this referendum has created a division between the races. Instead of bringing all peoples together, it has blown people apart. I and others that have voted 'No', want a country that is filled with Australians, they do not want people that have advantages over another race, in the form of government leniencies and monetary advantages. This in itself causes big problems and the more given, the greater the divided. I love our Indigenous peoples, but I dislike intensely, activists who simply argue for more and more and more to suit their own agenda and not the whole country.
Phillip Jones, Moonbi
