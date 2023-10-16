A NURSE'S browsing in a Wagga charity shop led to a chance discovery of an Inverell family's wartime past.
Now Viv Latimer has put out a "coo-ee" to any Inverell resident who might help her solve the family puzzle.
If that were possible, she could donate the potentially valuable cards she found to the Australian War Memorial, or even return them to their rightful owners.
The puzzle began earlier this month, when Ms Latimer visited her local charity shop in Wagga.
She was riffling through old items when she came across old postcards, all mixed up and in a plastic bag.
"The old postcards were from World War I and written from the front," Ms Latimer said.
"They belonged to a George Alexander McTavish and his brother, Frederick Hugh McTavish."
Intrigued, Ms Latimer Googled their names and found Frederick's name on the Inverell War memorial.
The memorial, in Evans and Lawrence Streets, contains the names of 229 soldiers etched on the grey obelisk who never returned home.
Born in 1883, Frederick McTavish was an engine driver from Emmaville, who enlisted on April 30, 1916 with the 33rd Infantry Battalion.
But little else is known of Frederick's life or fate, except for his writing on the cards.
His brother George Alexander was born in 1888 at Stanthorpe, Queensland to William and Jessie McTavish.
He was a 27-year-old linesman living at Elsmore when he enlisted. His father was a miner and the family had moved to the Inverell district to live about 1913.
George joined the First Contingent of The Kurrajongs when they left Inverell for the Narrabri camp.
He was found to be medically unfit and was discharged at Narrabri. He had previously tried to enlist in Queensland in August 1915 and was rejected. He lived at Elsmore where he died in 1967 and was buried at the Elsmore Cemetery.
The brothers' father, William McTavish, had settled in Emmaville after travelling much of NSW and Queensland, working as a gold miner in Araluen. He had four sons and five daughters and died in 1922, aged 88.
The discarded postcards found by Ms Latimer are mainly written from France, with one dated in 1918 and the others from 1917 and posted from the front.
"The last card is a family birthday card from 1918," Ms Latimer said.
"It's a shame someone threw them out as they belong to someone's family history.
"Obviously whoever threw them out doesn't want them but another lost family member might."
The cards are beautifully embroidered and relate to George's family.
Ms Latimer sought to donate the collection to the Australian War Memorial, however, they could not be accepted because Ms Latimer is not a relative.
"Do you think there are any family still around the area of Inverell that might want these?" Ms Latimer asked.
"I don't want any money, I just want them returned to a family member who would like them."
If you can help Ms McTavish solve the riddle of the McTavish brothers, email lydia.roberts@austcommunitymedia.com.au
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.