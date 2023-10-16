The Northern Daily Leader
Plans lodged for new North Tamworth child care centre

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 17 2023 - 5:45am
The child care facility is proposed for 16-18 Upper Street, North Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin
The child care facility is proposed for 16-18 Upper Street, North Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin

TWO houses could be knocked down to make way for a brand new child care centre with room for 120 kids.

