TWO houses could be knocked down to make way for a brand new child care centre with room for 120 kids.
It could be a welcome relief for parents with plans for a brand new two-storey child care facility in North Tamworth opening up for public comment.
The Statement of Environmental Effects (SEE), which has been lodged to the state planning authority by Think Planners, reveals detailed plans for a new centre at 16-18 Upper Street.
According to the document, the centre would operate five days a week, and have places for 120 children.
If the plans are given the green light, the facility will provide 15 spots for kids aged from zero to two; 35 places for children aged two to three; and 70 spots for the three to five age group.
The plans state the centre would be run by 19 staff members, who would operate the facility from 7am until 6pm, Monday to Friday.
"The proposal will provide a valuable role in increasing child care places within North Tamworth," the report says.
"The development site is located within proximity to employment opportunities, essential services, and public infrastructure."
For the facility to go ahead, two neighbouring houses will need to be demolished before the blocks can be joined together.
It's proposed indoor playrooms, sleeping rooms, offices, administration areas, staff rooms, storerooms, a kitchen, and laundry will be spread across the two levels.
Outdoor play areas, and a 25 space car park are also included in the plans.
According to a noise impact assessment, the proposed facility is not expected to cause "offensive noise" to any neighbouring houses.
It's proposed landscaping and "generous setbacks" will help minimise privacy and acoustic concerns of neighbours.
A traffic assessment indicates the proposed development will not result in unacceptable traffic or parking impacts on neighbouring properties.
The plans state Upper Street is not a cul-de-sac, or a narrow road.
The plans will be on public exhibition on the NSW Planning Portal until November 6.
Once the exhibition period ends, the plans will need the tick of approval from Tamworth Regional Council.
