Paramedics across Tamworth are in a 'stand-off' with NSW Ambulance who have threatened to take the group to the Industrial Relations Commission (IRC) if they don't drop their 'on-call' ban.
Tamworth-based HSU paramedic delegate Brian Bridges said that since June this year, HSU paramedics have refused to work 'on call' between their shifts in an attempt to secure additional paramedics for the region.
"NSW Ambos are looking at taking us to the Industrial Relations Commission because we didn't reach an agreement to put the 'on call' back on," Mr Bridges said.
It comes shortly after local Health Services Union (HSU) paramedics met during a closed meeting in Tamworth on Thursday, October 12, in an attempt to come to an agreement with NSW Ambulance.
Mr Bridges said HSU paramedics have forwarded an "interim resolution" to NSW Ambulance heads in Sydney but have not yet heard back from them.
Currently there are up to 36 full time equivalent (FTE) paramedics employed in Tamworth, with some on workers' compensation, maternity or long-term service leave.
HSU paramedics in Tamworth have previously requested an additional 12 FTE staff.
Mr Bridges said it is not uncommon to see ambulances from other parts of the region, such as Quirindi and Manilla, being brought-in several times a day to do "overflow work" in Tamworth.
"But that leaves Manilla uncovered, and then you look at Gunnedah and you look at Quirindi, and it leaves them uncovered," Mr Bridges said.
"We're asking for the rostering needs for Tamworth to be met to be able to maintain the service delivery to the community."
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance responded in a statement, saying they have met with HSU representatives to discuss industrial action related to on-call arrangements at Tamworth ambulance stations.
"We remain committed to working with the HSU to reach a resolution and are continuing to discuss on-call arrangements with staff at Tamworth ambulance stations," the spokesperson said.
"The safety of patients is our top priority, and NSW Ambulance has operational plans in place to minimise any potential impacts on patients as a result of this industrial action."
The Minns' Labor government announced 500 additional paramedics will be relegated to regional parts of NSW, however it is not yet known where those additional staff will be stationed or when.
