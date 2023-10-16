Not a single regional electorate voted in favour of the Voice to Parliament, which showed Labor must "start genuinely listening to the regions" instead of "urban echo chambers", rural politicians say.
The referendum failed to secure a double majority in overall votes and number of states, with roughly 60pc of the population voting no, and no states voting in favour. Those few electorates that did vote yes were all located in inner-metro areas.
The electorate of Nationals leader David Littleproud, Maranoa, had the largest no vote in the country, at 84.8pc, with only 15pc voting in favour.
Mr Littleproud said he was respectful of the result and "the Australian people always get it right".
"The result in my electorate is one of lived experience," Mr Littleproud said.
"[The vote] would have flipped had it been just about constitutional recognition. But they didn't see the need for a conflation of more bureaucracy."
The top six electorates to vote no were all in Queensland, including Flynn (84pc), Capricornia (81pc), Hinkler (80.8pc), Dawson (80.7pc) and Kennedy (80.5pc).
In NSW, Parkes had the largest no vote (79.4pc) followed by New England (75.2pc), Farrar (75pc), Lyne (74.6pc) and Hume (74pc).
Nationals MP for Parkes, Mark Coulton, said the referendum highlighted a significant divide between the responses of those in cities compared to regional areas, and Labor had to live up to its promise to be a government for all Australia.
"I want to make the point that Labor needs to start genuinely listening to the regions instead of existing in urban echo chambers if it wants to lead this country well," Mr Coulton said.
"For a party which has hung their hat on listening, Labor has demonstrated terrible listening skills in the way they conducted this entire referendum.
"We cannot move forward as a nation without including the whole nation, and Labor refused to listen to everyday Australians who are already struggling under the burden of cost of living, especially in regional areas."
In Victoria, Mallee had the largest no vote with 78pc, followed by Nicholls (76pc), Gippsland (72pc), Wannon (68.8pc) and Indi (67.8pc).
Mr Littleproud said the message from regional Australians was clear; local Indigenous groups should be empowered because nationalised programs don't work.
South Australia's three rural electorates voted no - Grey (78.4pc), Barker (77.6pc) and Mayo (60.3pc) - as did Western Australia's - O'Connor (76pc), Durack (72pc) and Forrest (69pc).
Tasmania's regional electorates returned a firm no in Braddon (72.69pc) and Lyons (68pc). The result was closer in the Northern Territory's rural electorate Lingiari, which voted 44.3pc in favour.
The Nationals leader dismissed concerns the Coalition was still out of step with the teal-seats, who all voted in favour, which the Liberal Party must to win off independents if Mr Littleproud is to become Deputy Prime Minister.
"The election is 18 months away, I don't think the Voice will be top of mind in teal seats nor in my own seat," Mr Littleproud said.
"I respect that those teal seats voted yes, I think they came with genuine intent and their ideology was pure. But they didn't have the lived experience, being somewhat isolated to the rest of Australia."
NSW
Parkes - Yes 20.61% / No 79.39%
New England - Yes 24.75% / 75.25%
Farrer - Yes 25.05% / No 74.95
Lyne - Yes 25.35% / 74.65%
Hume - Yes 26.02% / 73.98%
Riverina - Yes 28.09% / 71.96%
Calare - Yes 28.26% / 71.74%
Hunter - Yes 28.58% / No 71.42%
Page - Yes 31.96% / No 68.04%
Cowper - Yes 33.40% No 66.60%
Gilmore - Yes 38.10% / 61.90%
Eden-Monaro - Yes 39.49% / No 60.51%
Richmond - Yes 43.21% / No 56.79%
Queensland
Maranoa - Yes 15.17% / No 84.83%
Flynn - Yes 16.08% / No 83.92%
Capricornia - Yes 18.19% / No 81.01%
Hinkler - Yes 19.20% / No 80.8%
Dawson - Yes 19.31% / No 80.69%
Kennedy - Yes 19.45% / No 80.55%
Wright - Yes 21.91% / No 78.09%
Leichhardt - Yes 34.71% / No 65.29%
Herbert - Yes 23.90% / 76.10%
Wide Bay - Yes 24.64% / No 75.36%
Victoria
Mallee - Yes 21.62% / No 78.38%
Nicholls - Yes 23.81% / No 76.19%
Gippsland - Yes 27.07% / No 72.93
Wannon - Yes 31.21% / No 68.79%
Indi - Yes 32.17% / No 67.83%
Monash - Yes 33.54% / 66.64%
McEwen - Yes 39.33% / 60.67%
Bendigo - Yes 39.83% / No 60.17%
Ballarat - Yes 41.52% / No 58.48%
Casey - Yes 41.95% / No 58.05%
South Australia
Grey - Yes 21.62% / No 78.38%
Barker - Yes 22.40% / No 77.60%
Mayo - Yes 39.73% / No 60.27%
Western Australia
O'Connor - Yes 23.64% / No 76.36%
Durack - Yes 27.82% / No 72.18%
Forrest - Yes 30.35% / No 69.65%
Tasmania
Braddon - Yes 27.31% / No 72.69%
Lyons - 31.97% / No 68.03%
Northern Territory
Lingiari - Yes 44.30% / No 55.70%
