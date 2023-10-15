The Northern Daily Leader
The fire danger rating for Northern Slopes, New England and North Western is extreme

By Newsroom
Updated October 16 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
Just weeks into the summer bushfire season and a total fire ban has been declared for the greater part of our region, from midnight Sunday, October 15 to midnight Monday, October 16.

