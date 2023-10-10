Cinderella is thrifting this year as students around the country ditch their drab school uniforms for an evening of glam and priceless memories with school formal season under way.
But the pumpkin coach costs plenty along with the gowns, tuxes, corsages, makeup and hairstyling.
Enter fairy godmother Emily Honness from second-hand clothing store Tamworth Talking Threads, which has already seen an uptick in teens in search of a dream dress.
Ms Honness said young people were taking a more environmental approach to fashion.
"It is more the creativity and the experience of thrifting, but also many more young people are becoming educated around environmental factors," she said.
A recent study from the family and consumer sciences research journal found that millennials and Gen Z were more aware of the importance of sustainable clothing.
"Fast fashion has cost-effective pathways these days, but thrifting and op-shops allow for a greater sense of self-expression," Ms Honness said.
"There is a mixture of experiences as thrifting is kind of like a treasure hunt and you can find a whole different range of things. It is kind of like a Cinderella moment."
As the cost of living continues to impact families, that dream dress or suit may be out of reach.
But Queensland fairy godmother Tammy Robinson wants to help all students find their perfect dress for the unforgettable occasion without money being a factor.
"There are so many deserving students that just need people to care about them," Ms Robinson said.
"I help anyone I can. I've had students in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Aurukun, Tenterfield, Warwick, Lismore, Gympie, Bundaberg, and even England."
Ms Robinson started her charity, Formally Ever After in 2019 and through donations she has been able to amass a large collection of second-hand formal wear.
During the 2023 formal season alone, Ms Robinson dressed more than 800 students, one full community and sent endless bags of formal wear across Australia.
"I started because I saw it in other cities and Logan [Queensland] had nothing. It is 100 per cent for our youths," she said.
"Every youth should feel equal, they should feel like they are enough. Money shouldn't be an issue when we can help them feel magic all because of a donated formal wear."
"We need to empower our youth, as their formal is such a big event for them."
