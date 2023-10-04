The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth property prices level out, but not everyone benefits

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
October 5 2023 - 5:30am
Renters can breathe a small sigh of relief, but large families and home buyers are still feeling the crunch of Tamworth's tight property market according to the latest industry data.

Local News

