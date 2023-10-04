BACK-TO-BACK vehicle fires, and a two car collision have kept emergency services busy across Tamworth.
At about 6pm on Tuesday, October 3, crews from the Moore Creek Rural Fire Service (RFS) were called to a motor vehicle crash at the roundabout of Forest Road and Browns Lane.
When crews arrived at the scene they found a Toyota Hilux, and a sedan had collided, causing significant damage.
Paramedics were called to the crash following reports of neck pain from those involved in the collision.
There were no other injuries reported.
Shortly after, at about 7:40pm, the brigade was called to a truck fire on Duri Dungowan Road.
As crews raced to the scene, they were called to a separate car fire at the intersection of Oxley Highway and Appleby Lane.
One truck was diverted to the car fire, while the pumper attended the truck fire.
The Attunga Rural Fire Brigade, and the Tamworth City Rural Fire Brigade were also called to respond.
After arriving at the truck fire, crews found a bale of hay had caught fire, but the driver had managed to extinguish the blaze.
Crews from Moore Creek, the Kingswood brigade, and NSW Fire and Rescue South Tamworth conducted thermal imaging to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.
When crews arrived at car fire they found a single vehicle in flames, the blaze was fully extinguished by firefighters.
The Tamworth City brigade remained at the scene to mop up.
Between the three call-outs, crews from the Moore Creek brigade managed to also complete a training session and hose drills at the station.
In a separate incident, a woman in her 80s was airlifted to hospital in Sydney suffering facial burns, at about 9am on Tuesday morning.
She was treated and stabilised by NSW Ambulance paramedics in Tamworth before she was transferred by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service to the Royal North Shore Hospital.
