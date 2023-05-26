The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

PropTrack report shows New England affordable housing cut in half

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
May 27 2023 - 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proportion of rental properties in New England deemed 'affordable' by PropTrack has fallen from 81.7 per cent in March 2020 to 56.6 per cent in April 2023. Picture file
The proportion of rental properties in New England deemed 'affordable' by PropTrack has fallen from 81.7 per cent in March 2020 to 56.6 per cent in April 2023. Picture file

The number of affordable rentals in the New England region has been cut nearly in half over the past three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.