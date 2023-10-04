On Tuesday, October 3, the Leader caught up with a group of former farmers at the West Tamworth League Club.
The regular meet-up is organised by NSW Farmers regional services manager Michael Collins, who arranges for local guest speakers to chat with the retired farmers and provide an inside-look into the latest developments in Tamworth.
Mr Collins invited Northern Daily Leader journalist Jonathan Hawes, and said it was great to hear from someone who works at one of Tamworth's oldest institutions.
"Most of these guys get the physical copy of the paper at least once a week, and have done their whole lives," he said.
The Leader's journalist answered questions from the retired farmers on all sorts of topics, from the goings-on of the local council to large-scale issues like anxieties about a new misinformation bill or the Voice to Parliament referendum.
The farmers also got to hear about how news gets off the ground and into the newspaper.
In return, the Leader received wisdom from the firsthand experiences of longstanding members of the community, from the ins-and-outs of livestock to what it was like in the day when the paper and the radio were the only two sources of local news.
"There's probably 1000 years of farming experience in that room at least," Mr Collins said.
