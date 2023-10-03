The Northern Daily Leader
Court and Crime

Western Region Senior Constable Jonathan Martin granted bail in court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated October 3 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:45pm
Senior Constable Jonathan Martin was granted bail in Armidale Local Court. Picture File
A POLICE officer has been released from custody after he was charged with two domestic violence allegations.

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

