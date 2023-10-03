A POLICE officer has been released from custody after he was charged with two domestic violence allegations.
Jonathan Martin, a Senior Constable attached to the Western Region command, appeared in Armidale Local Court on Tuesday, October 3, following an investigation by police.
The 41-year-old was charged after police received reports of an alleged domestic-violence related incident near Armidale, on Monday, October 2.
Following an investigation by New England Police District officers, Martin was charged with domestic-violence related assault occasioning actual bodily harm; and stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear of harm.
The serving police officer has not been required to enter a plea to the two allegations.
READ ALSO:
The 41-year-old was refused police bail to appear before magistrate Mark Richardson on Tuesday.
In court, Martin was released from custody on strict bail conditions.
He was ordered to live at an address in Medowie, near Newcastle, and keep out of Armidale unless appearing before the court.
Martin must be of good behaviour, report to police daily, abide by an overnight curfew, and steer clear of drugs and alcohol unless prescribed.
The 41-year-old will next appear before the Armidale court later this month.
In the wake of the charges, a spokesperson for NSW Police said Martin's employment status is currently under review.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.