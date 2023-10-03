The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

NSW EPA responds to legal challenge over Maules Creek Coal mine

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated October 3 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Environment Protection Authority has hit back against claims that it failed to act in the public interest when it granted a Narrabri coal mine a license to continue operating for an extra nine years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.