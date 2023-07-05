The Northern Daily Leader
Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action lose challenge to Whitehaven's Narrabri mine expansion

By Jacob Shteyman
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:00pm
Climate activists vow to keep fighting after a court dismissed their bid to stop a coal mine extension in the North West that would generate the equivalent of Australia's total annual carbon dioxide emissions.

