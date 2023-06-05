The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Maules Creek Coal Mine preparing application to continue operating to 2043

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
June 6 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roselyn Druce says her house vibrates and shakes due to proximity to Maules Creek Coal Mine. Picture file/supplied
Roselyn Druce says her house vibrates and shakes due to proximity to Maules Creek Coal Mine. Picture file/supplied

MAULES Creek Coal Mine could produce coal for nine more years than initially outlined, if mining giant Whitehaven Coal gets approval to continue operations to 2043.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.