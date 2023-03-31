Opposition to the Voice to Parliament has officially kicked off, with a forum in Tamworth presented by the National Party's Barnaby Joyce and One Nation's Pauline Hanson drawing in the crowds.
"This is a democracy and we have a right to debate these issues without fear or favour," Mr Joyce said.
"They say it is going to bring people together, but I think it is going to pull people apart."
Former radio shock jock Alan Jones and former Labor Party minister Gary Johns also joined the two panel members at the Tamworth Town Hall on March 31.
But outside, protestors gathered. Kamilaroi woman Amy Hammond said "it was a surprise event" and that she only found out about it about a week ago.
"It's disgusting," Ms Hammond said. "There is nothing but hate speech here tonight. It's completely one-sided."
West Australian local Michael Darby travelled to NSW for the event, and said he did not think a constitutionally enshrined voice to parliament would be beneficial.
"I'm a defender of the Constitution, but I'm also a very enthusiastic supporter of closing the gap," Mr Darby said.
Many others, including Quirindi local Tony Vereyken and Tamworth-based Kay Ward showed up just to find out more about what The Voice would mean.
"Not much about the details have been publicised, it's just been 'The Voice'. They haven't told us anything about it," Ms Ward said.
"So when the 'yes' campaign comes to town, I will also go to that."
The event was supported by prominent Indigenous Australian Warren Mundine and others of the 'no campaign' from Recognise a Better Way.
It is the first of a series of similar events the organisation will be conducting throughout the year.
Kamilaroi man Len Waters said the Voice would give Indigenous Australians a channel through which to have a dialogue with parliament, "rather than have it feathered up through ministers".
"We have extremely high incarceration rates and trouble securing housing," Mr Waters said of the issues impacting Indigenous Australians.
"But more importantly, the education system is struggling to ensure kids get the education they need to become part of society.
"So, what harm can having a voice to Parliament do? It's not gonna make things any worse."
The NSW parliament on March 30, introduced a bill to allow for the amendment to the Constitution, which would get the go-ahead if the majority of people vote yes when a referendum is held sometime between October and December.
The change would add an extra chapter to the Constitution and give Indigenous Australians a seat at the table from the start of policy-making decisions, University of New England's Associate Professor Guy Charlton said.
The 'yes' campaign for The Voice to Parliament was officially launched in Adelaide in February, headed by the organisation From the Heart.
In 1967, more than 90.77 per cent of the nation voted yes in a referendum that finally officially recognised Indigenous Australians as part of the Census.
Speaking to Network Ten, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called for "respectful disagreement rather than hateful speech" as debate heats up toward the referendum.
