The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Rugby Union: Tim Collins ready to fly with Central North in Caldwell Cup quest

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 9 2023 - 10:20pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Collins is excited for his first NSW Country Championship campaign with Central North after giving in to brother Andrew's persistence. Picture by Mark Kriedemann
Tim Collins is excited for his first NSW Country Championship campaign with Central North after giving in to brother Andrew's persistence. Picture by Mark Kriedemann

Tim Collins' chuckle painted the picture perfectly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.