Tim Collins' chuckle painted the picture perfectly.
The Pirates' hooker was talking about the decision to suit up for Central North in their quest for Caldwell Cup glory in Tamworth this weekend.
A cornerstone of the Pirates pack for the better part of the last decade, it will be the first time he has pulled on the red and white at the senior level. He played for the Kookaburras as a junior and for the North West Bushrangers the year Central North and New England joined forces.
"So basically [brother] Andrew and DK (Daniel Kahl) are very persuasive," Collins explained.
"They got in my ear and convinced me to play this year."
Asked how long they'd been in his ear for, he laughed before answering "since last year".
Injured at the time of last year's championships, Collins was at Scully Park and watched the Kookaburras overpower Mid North Coast 41-17 to win their first silverware since 2015.
Seeing that did, he said, light a bit of a fire in him and was a big part of his decision to play this year.
Initially when they called for players he was a "little bit on the fence" with partner Amia McDonald due with their first child only a couple of weeks before the championships.
"I was just a bit unsure about how all the timing and everything would fall with all of that," he said.
But little Ariella arrived a few weeks early.
"It's going really well, loving it," Collins said of fatherhood.
"It's pretty special to become a dad and it breathes a bit of a new life into you."
Ariella's arrival makes it seven, and three girls, for the growing Collins brood with Andrew having three boys and younger brother Sam two girls and a boy.
"I'm glad I said yes," he said of this weekend.
"I'm looking forward to it and it's been really good so far."
Set to be a key part of the Kookaburras pack, he is excited about challenging himself against the best front rowers in bush rugby with their Richardson Shield triumph earning the Kookaburras the chance to play for the Caldwell Cup, and against the might of Central Coast, Illawarra and Central West.
"I'm looking forward to that challenge," Collins said.
"They've obviously got some good packs in the Central North zone but to take it up to the next level and play the best of the other regions it's going to be a whole new level."
The forwards, particularly the scrum, were a real weapon for the Kookaburras last year and will again be where they will be a big focal point with Collins, and former Sydney University duo Josh Schwager and Hamish Dunbar only strengthening the eight.
There have been a couple of changes to the squad announced earlier this week with Inverell's Harry King and Pirates' Jackson Sharpe out with injury. Pulu Maea (Inverell) and Tyson Waters (Pirates) come into the 25 for them.
The Kookaburras have somewhat drawn the short straw as far as the draw with their first game against Illawarra at 8am on Scully Park.
"I don't think I've played that early since the under-10s," Collins said.
"Hopefully it will be a nice fresh morning and not too hot."
The women also play at 8am. They will be the first game at Pirates taking on Far North Coast.
CENTRAL NORTH AND NEW ENGLAND GAMES
Scully Park
8am: Central North men v Illlawarra
Ken Chillingworth Oval
8am: Central North woman v Far North Coast
8.50am: New England women v Hunter
10.30am: New England men v Western Plains
11.30: Central North women v New England women
2pm: New England women v Far North Coast
2.50pm: Central North women v Hunter
3.40pm: Central North men v Central Coast
4.40pm: New England men v Hunter
