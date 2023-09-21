The local season might be done and dusted but for Joe Tufrey it isn't time to pack away the boots yet.
Far from it.
The Pirates prop is off on adventures abroad after signing with Scottish club Cartha Queen's Park.
Based in Glasgow, Tufrey joins the likes of Jake Douglas, James Trappel, Garrett Doughty, Chris O'Connor, Matt Cannon and Jake Hartmann in pulling on the green, black, yellow and purple.
In his words "what better way to meet some new people and travel", it's something the 22-year-old has been wanting to do since he graduated from school.
But for one reason or another it hasn't worked out until now.
The first time he's been overseas by himself - he went on a tour with Calrossy - and the furthest he has ever lived away from his family, Tufrey was when The Leader caught up with him naturally a bit nervous but at the same time really excited.
About the opportunity... Maybe not so much packing down for another season so soon. At least he wasn't in the immediate aftermath of last Saturday's grand finals, in which he was involved in two.
"I think it will be a challenge, I'm a bit sore and all that," he said.
"I would have liked to have finished it with two good wins (he started in the second grade grand final and came off the bench for first grade) but it wasn't meant to be."
"Hopefully we can do something more over there."
Initiating the plan probably over a year ago and having everything settled for a little while, amid the haze of the end of the season and the impending finals it had slipped to the back of his mind a bit.
Then one Friday, just out of interest he thought he'd have a look at the calendar and see how long there was to go before he left, and it was only a month.
"I'm not too sure about where I'm accommodated or where I'll work until I get there but I'm really looking forward to it," Tufrey said.
Flying out this Saturday, he will be straight into it with the season actually kicking off a few weeks ago.
One of the big challenges will be the anticipated much colder weather. Walcha in the mid-winter has nothing on some of the conditions they play, and train, in.
"I've been told that training they've put socks on and then a plastic bag and then socks again to look after you're feet," he said, adding that he'll have to get "some more warmer gear" when he gets over there.
