Rugby Union: Henry Leslie stoked to be named in NSW Country Cockatoos training squad

By Samantha Newsam
June 20 2023 - 7:30pm
Henry Leslie (left) is hoping he will be packing down alongside Andrew Collins (right) for NSW Country later this year, after they were both named in the Cockatoos training squad on the weekend, Leslie for the first time.
Since he returned from Sydney a few years ago, Henry Leslie has wanted to do two things - win a Central North premiership with Walcha and pull on the NSW Country amber and black.

