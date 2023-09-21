The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Central North Rugby: Jono Spain again proves the man with the golden boots for Moree

SN
By Samantha Newsam
September 21 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jono Spain, pictured here receiving his player of the second grade grand final award from Central North president Paul King, was the man with the golden boots for Moree. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Jono Spain, pictured here receiving his player of the second grade grand final award from Central North president Paul King, was the man with the golden boots for Moree. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Jono Spain is making something of a habit of being a thorn in Pirates' side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.