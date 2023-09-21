Jono Spain is making something of a habit of being a thorn in Pirates' side.
It was Spain that in Round 2 of the regular season scored and converted the try in the dying seconds that gave the Bulls a two-point win.
On Saturday the fullback was at it again, kicking four penalties as the Bulls upset the minor premiers 17-7 to wrest back the second grade silverware from them.
He landed two in the first half to have them trailing by only a point at half-time, then kicked them to the lead midway through the second before sealing the win with a minute or so remaining.
His first-ever premiership with the club, the 27-year-old's efforts with the boot and generally around the field earned him the player of the grand final accolades.
"That's a bit of a cherry on top," Spain said of the award.
"But to be honest everyone pulled their weight."
"It could have pretty much gone to anyone."
"In most cases it's always the lucky bloke with the boot I suppose."
Or unlucky, depending on how it goes.
"It's a crap position to be in if you're on the missing end of it," he admitted.
"But certainly when you do get those tough ones it's rewarding."
"It's very nerve-racking, especially the first couple of kicks.
"Once you get a couple out of your system it's not too bad."
He touched on their defence as being critical to the win.
"I think the boys defended really well," he said.
"We didn't attack the best that we could of, there was plenty of dropped balls from myself included."
But to spend as much time as they did on their tryline defending to "come out on top" was "very rewarding".
Typical of clashes between the two sides it was tough and tight, and Spain was "pretty buggered" after what he described as probably the toughest game he's played all year.
Unfortunately he couldn't go too hard on the celebrations - then anyway - having to back up on the bench for first grade.
He ended up getting on with about 30 minutes to play, to be part of two premierships for the day.
A local Moree boy, he's been part of the Bulls seniors set-up since 2019, after moving back from Brisbane after graduating from uni and joining the family's irrigation and water management business - Irritek Pty Ltd full-time.
