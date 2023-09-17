It was a day that had a bit of everything - tension, fantastic tries, heart-break, jubilation, match-turning moments, maiden premierships, drought-breaking wins, and even a proposal.
The 2023 Central North grand finals will be remembered for a lot of different things.
Moree stampeded Pirates' party, upsetting the minor premiers and hosts in both first and second grade.
In second grade it was sweet revenge after going down to Pirates in the 2022 decider, while in first grade the Bulls claimed the Heath Shield for the first time since 2013, subsequently ending their longest title drought since 1995.
Narrabri started the day off with an historic win in the women's 10s, capturing their maiden premiership, which was topped off by Jack Rae proposing to partner and Blue Boars co-captain Toni Gale.
First Grade: Moree 28 (Tries: A. Roberts, A. Ravuvu, I. Ranger Conversions: B. Williams (2) Penalty Goals: B. Williams (3)) d Pirates 17 (Tries: B. Rixon, D. Wallace, T. Collins Conversions: B. Rixon). Player of the grand final: Ian Ranger (Moree)
Second grade: Moree 17 (Tries: J. Miller Penalty Goals: J. Spain (4)) d Pirates 7 (Tries: E. Caccianiga Conversions: J. Trappel). Player of the grand final - Jono Spain (Moree)
Women's 10s: Narrabri 26 (Tries: C. Morley, A. Anderson, T. Gale, B. Cruickshank Conversions: T. Gale (3)) d Gunnedah 12 (Tries: S. Stewart, K. O'Donnell Conversions: P. Lawrence). Player of the grand final - Toni Gale (Narrabri)
Other major awards
Men's best and fairest (Treloar Shield): Pulu Maea (Inverell) and Angus Roberts (Moree)
Women's best and fairest (Rhiannon Byers Cup): Emmy Barr (Gunnedah)
Men's best and fairest U21 (Richard Cameron Memorial Award): Bailey Swain (Quirindi)
Women's best and fairest U21 (Lou Wilson/Ali Faulkner Cup): Emmy Barr (Gunnedah)
Men's highest pointscorer: Ben Legg (Moree) - 135 points
Women's highest pointscorer: Toni Gale (Narrabri) - 196 points
