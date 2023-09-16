The Northern Daily Leader
Duncan Woods joins esteemed list of victorious Moree captains after 28-17 triumph over Pirates

By Samantha Newsam
September 17 2023 - 5:00am
Captain Duncan Woods was immense for the Bulls in Saturday's grand final triumph. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Captain Duncan Woods was immense for the Bulls in Saturday's grand final triumph. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Four years after linking back up with his childhood club, and three after assuming the captaincy, Duncan Woods on Saturday became the first Moree player since Ben Colley to lift the Heath Shield.

