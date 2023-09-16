Four years after linking back up with his childhood club, and three after assuming the captaincy, Duncan Woods on Saturday became the first Moree player since Ben Colley to lift the Heath Shield.
The symbol of Central North rugby supremacy, the Bulls haven't held it since 2013.
Then their first premiership since 2007, none of the current side were even playing with the club then.
Most of them were still playing juniors or school footy.
Woods was in the middle years of high school at Farrer.
One of several players to share a generational connection to the club, with his dad Michael playing over 100 games, the 25-year-old has always been conscious of the Bulls' proud history.
"That's why you want to be playing finals and winning finals games because it's kind of what Moree's associated with I guess," he said after their elimination final win over Narrabri.
That history, and continuing on that legacy of success, is one of the things that, for him, made the 28-17 win over Pirates so special.
The celebrations were delayed for an extra minute or so after prop Hayden Wiblen's attempt to find touch instead found replacement Pirates back Tevita Pecili.
Fortunately though for the Bulls there was no time left for them by then.
Their 17th first grade premiership since 1957, and "by far and wide" the highlight of his career, speaking after the presentation Woods admitted it was still all sinking in.
It's been a long, and hard, road back to the top, and he paid tribute to the supporters that made the trek from Moree to watch them.
"The noise was huge and I think it really helped," he said.
He also spoke about what a team effort it has been, and not just in regards to what happens on the field.
"A lot's gone into this year, and a lot of efforts from people outside of the playing group, which is pretty special too because it's awesome to see their work rewarded," he said.
"Obviously satisfying there in the moment for the players who have done all the physical work but so much more goes into it than meets the eye - coaching, supporters, family; it's a huge effort.
"Especially where we are and where we live, it means a lot to the town."
Woods also paid credit to club stalwart Sylvester Joseph or the 'scrum doctor' as he has been labelled.
He came in and worked with the scrum and from being pushed around by Gunnedah last week, they were able to stand up to arguably the best scrum in the competition.
"To do that amount of work and change our set piece that much in one week that was huge," Woods said.
It was always going to be one of the decisive tests for the Bulls with Pirates putting many a side to the sword with their scrum.
For the skipper it was third time lucky in senior grand finals - fourth if you include one with the Bulls under 18s - after playing in two losing ones with Ag College when he was at uni at Wagga.
And reward for the hard work to get back on the field after suffering a horror injury mid-way through to the 2021 season.
In the heat of the moment and with his "ankle pointing at 90 degrees to my leg", he didn't know if he'd play footy again.
"(But) It was relocated, the bones healed, the ligaments healed," he said.
"I'm pretty stubborn so I hooked into all the rehab work."
Through last season he felt "pretty sluggish" but with "more time on it", he got back to playing some great footy this year, and was in June part of the Central North side at the Country Championships.
He even led them in the play-off game against New England.
