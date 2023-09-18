The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Ian Ranger named player of 2023 Central North first grade grand final

SN
By Samantha Newsam
September 19 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a memorable first season in a Moree jersey for Ian Ranger.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.