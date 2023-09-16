They had to wait a year, but Moree have exacted sweet revenge after beating Pirates 17-7 in the second-grade grand final at Ken Chillingworth Oval.
After losing to Pirates in the 2022 decider and then again in this year's qualifying final, the Bulls bathed in glory on a hot autumn afternoon on Saturday, September 16.
The defining moment of the match was winger Jack Miller's 90-metre intercept try with about 10 minutes left in the contest. That made the score 14-7.
Bulls No. 15 Jono Spain - the player of the match - then slotted his fourth penalty goal of the match with a minute remaining in the game.
Bulls captain and co-coach Jacob Budd - the former Pirate who announced his retirement post-match - said it was "a great win".
"It was physical, it was hot," he said, adding: "Every game we play [against Pirates] is just neck and neck, back and forth - and today was no different."
Moree struck first via a Spain penalty goal, before Pirates No. 9 Ethan Caccianga pushed his way over, in a sea of bodies, to get the home side on the board. James Trappel added the extras: 7-3 Pirates.
A short time later, Spain knocked over another penalty to make it 7-6 at half-time.
Spain's third penalty made it 9-7 midway through the second half, before Miller's heroics.
It was a bold play by Miller. You could see what Pirates were trying to do, the space was there and if the pass hadn't been intercepted, Pirates probably would have scored.
MOREE 17 (Jack Miller try; Jono Spain 4 pen) d PIRATES 7 (Ethan Caccianga try; James Trappel con).
