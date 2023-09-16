The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Second grade grand final: Moree beat Pirates 17-7

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 16 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They had to wait a year, but Moree have exacted sweet revenge after beating Pirates 17-7 in the second-grade grand final at Ken Chillingworth Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.