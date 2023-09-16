Moree have won their first top-grade premiership in a decade after beating Pirates 28-17 in a hard-fought grand final at Ken Chillingworth Oval.
Three penalty goals by No.10 Ben Williams and a try to No. 6 Ian Ranger - the player of the match - propelled Moree past Pirates in the second half and on to victory.
For the home side, the wait for their first premiership since 2019 will go on for at least another year.
Bulls captain Duncan Woods said reclaiming the Heath Shield "means so much", especially to do it in Tamworth.
"We've had our fair share of doubters this season," he said, adding: "To hold our resolve, and close the game out like that, is so huge."
Pirates started the match with a statement when veteran No. 15 Brendan Rixon crossed after chiming into the line and on to a lovely long pass from No 10 Jayden Kitchener-Waters. Rixon converted: 7-0 after about five minutes.
Moree drew level via a bold play by No. 8 Woods, who took a quick tap and barged through several Pirates defenders. Williams added the extras: 7-7.
The Bulls then hit the front after a beautiful cut-out ball from Williams found winger Asesela Ravuvu. Williams missed the conversion: 12-7 Moree after 14 minutes.
Pirates took a hit when their inspirational captain Conrad Starr was yellow-carded, while Moree were left to rue a couple of missed try-scoring opportunities - although they looked dangerous attacking from their own half.
The momentum was with the Bulls, but Pirates managed to hold on before striking next:
The minor premiers' second try came against the run of play when second-rower Daniel Wallace lurked out wide and cut through the Bulls' defence. Rixon missed the conversion: 12-12 with seven minutes left in the first half.
It was a cracking opening to the contest, with Moree having the better of the attack but unable the convert that superiority into a lead - and it remained 12-12 at the break.
Just like they did in the first half, Pirates came out firing in the second half. No. 2 Tim Collins drove over beside the ruck to score, after Rixon almost got over for his second try and Pirates' forwards had produced some strong runs.
Rixon missed the conversion: 17-12 Pirates.
The home side suffered a blow when Collins was sin-binned. And then it looked like Moree scored, but it was ruled a forward pass.
Williams then booted two penalties goals - the second coming with 20 minutes left on the clock - and Moree led 18-17.
In a torrid tussle that resulted in a number of players from both sides going down and then going off, Ranger extended the Bulls lead when he ran on to a flick pass from inside centre Alex Barker and the took a couple of Pirates defenders over the tryline with him.
Williams converted: 25-17 Bulls with just over 10 minutes to play.
On a red-letter day for the Bulls, they beat Pirates in the earlier second-grade grand final.
MOREE 28 (Duncan Woods, Asesela Ravuvu, Ian Ranger tries; Williams 3 pen, 2 con) d PIRATES 17 (Brendan Rixon, Daniel Wallace, Tim Collins tries; Rixon con)
