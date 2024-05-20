Truly impressive property well located, unique, spacious and desirable

3 beds | 2 bath | 6 car
Situated in the popular suburb of Hallsville, 17 Manina Way is the perfect lifestyle property with an extensive list of attractive features and opportunities to make this home your own.
The home itself is unique, an American style residence that is perfect for the growing family or retired couple looking to enjoy this well designed home.
The main bedroom includes an ensuite and walk-in robe, which also offers a parents retreat and balcony that has fantastic views to enjoy the mornings or afternoons.
The additional two bedrooms are spacious, with an abundance of room for kids or family member to enjoy peace and quiet in.
The kitchen is a masterpiece, with granite bench tops, stainless steel gas cooktop, electric oven and plenty of space to entertain family friends it is a true selling point to this property.
"17 Manina Way is a truly impressive property that is a must to inspect," listing agent Tyson Rennie from Ray White Tamworth said.
Situated on 1.8 hectares or 4.4 acres (approximately), the property boasts impressive infrastructure that will tick the boxes for a range of purchasers including a 60x20m dressage arena professionally built with 150mm of compacted road base.
There are also hree horse stables which includes a timer operated water misting system, feed room and a 12x7m three bay colourbond shed with workshop and concrete pad which also has a wall mount air-conditioning and ceiling fan.
Other property features include town water, wood fire, 6kw solar system (Tesla battery system) and solar hot water system.
