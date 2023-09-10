A COURT has heard a woman stole a hair mask from a Tamworth store after she claimed a product they previously sold her made her hair fall out.
Nikala Jane Hammond appeared in Tamworth Local Court via video link from the police cells when her Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor told the court the accused had not shaved or cut her hair.
Instead, Hammond's solicitor Ohrania Huggins said the 46-year-old had purchased a hair product from Glamour Kingdom, which she claimed had made her hair fall out.
"It's a bit emotional for a woman to lose her hair," Ms Huggins said.
Hammond went back to the Tamworth store and is accused of stealing a Bondi Boost Hair Mask, valued at $45, between 12:10pm and 12:30pm on September 2.
The 46-year-old is also accused of assaulting a police officer on duty; and hindering or resisting an officer shortly after.
Hammond pleaded guilty to stealing the hair mask, to which Ms Huggins said she was happy to pay for, but entered pleas of not guilty to the police assault and hinder officer charges.
"I was man handled," Hammond told the court.
As part of the bid for bail, Ms Huggins offered up strong bail conditions, which included not to enter Glamour Kingdom in Tamworth, in a bid to get Hammond released from custody.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie opposed bail and said the 46-year-old had a "build-up of matters" before the court.
"There's a real need for protection of the community," he said.
In unrelated matters, the court heard Hammond is also accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; destroying or damaging property; common assault; and stalk or intimidation.
After hearing submissions from the prosecution and defence, magistrate Julie Soars refused bail, and ordered the 46-year-old to remain behind bars.
"I just have concerns about this offending," she said.
Hammond will remain in custody and will next front court later this month.
