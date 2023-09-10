The Northern Daily Leader
Nikala Jane Hammond refused bail in Tamworth court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 11 2023 - 5:45am
Nikala Jane Hammond was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
A COURT has heard a woman stole a hair mask from a Tamworth store after she claimed a product they previously sold her made her hair fall out.

