The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

Tamworth celebrates with Ronald McDonald House

By Emma Downey
September 5 2023 - 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth's Ronald McDonald House (RMH) celebrated 15 years of helping families in need from across the New England North West on Tuesday, September 5, with a colourful birthday party attended by many of the volunteers who helped make the project a reality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.