Duncan Woods would love to one day join his dad Michael on the Moree Bulls 100-game honour roll.
But before then he's got a few other goals to tick off, like leading them to a premiership.
The 25-year-old has captained the Bulls the last two years, after somewhat of an inauspicious start to his homecoming.
Returning to Moree after graduating from uni, Woods spent the better part of his first two seasons back, on the sidelines. The 2020 season never eventuated and then he broke his leg "pretty badly" midway through 2021.
Two years on, he has become a pivotal figure for them as both their leader and a hard-running back-rower-slash-occasional, somewhat reluctant, front-rower, and this Saturday will be hoping to lead them to their first grand final since 2015.
The dominant side through the late 90s to early-mid 2000s - they played in 10 consecutive grand finals between 1998 and 2007 for eight premierships including a history-equalling four straight - Woods has memories as a young kid of watching the Bulls play in finals during the latter part of that golden period.
The proud history, and expectation that comes with that isn't lost on him.
"That's why you want to be playing finals and winning finals games because it's kind of what Moree's associated with I guess," he said following their elimination final win over Narrabri.
"Really proud" to lead the Bulls, as with many of his team-mates Woods' connection to the club is a generational one.
His dad, who he also works alongside on the family farm, about an hour north of Moree, played something like 150 games, and was, as part of the Bulls' 60th anniversary commemorations in 2019, named at No.4 in the best of 1990-2000 squad.
"I'd like to do the same, touch wood, if I can hold myself together," he said of the 100-game milestone.
The first time the Bulls have featured in the finals since 2018, Woods spoke about the bond that is helping drive them to success.
"This year probably only four or five of our first grade side aren't from Moree originally," he said.
"It's pretty special to play junior footy with a lot of these guys, go away in our separate directions and then all return here to play."
For Woods those 'separate directions' were Farrer for high school then down to Wagga where he studied ag science and played in two grand finals with Ag College.
He also played in one for the Bulls under 18s when they were aligned with Farrer.
So far though grand final joy has eluded him, something he will be looking to change should they get past Gunnedah in Saturday's preliminary final.
The two sides are a win apiece, although it was a near thing for the Bulls their trip to Gunnedah. They led at half-time and fell short by just four points in the end.
Impressive in beating the Blue Boars, Woods said at the time, not knowing who they would have to play, that this weekend would be "another level from that".
