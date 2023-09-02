The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

New Varroa mite detections in Tamworth

By Newsroom
Updated September 2 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two new Varroa mite infestations have been detected in beehives recently moved from Kempsey to Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.