Varroa mite hitchhikes a ride to the Central West

By Denis Howard
Updated July 18 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
More than a year on since sentinel bees at Port of Newcastle were first detected with a Varroa mite infestation, the destructive small arachnid which targets bee hives and can lead to hive collapse, has been found on a Central West property, leading to the 23 hives being euthanised at Gumble, west of Molong.

