Heavy machinery, including a crane, will be brought in to remove an old disused sewer pipe from the Peel River, in a bid to improve the amenity of the river and make it easier for fish to travel upstream.
Low river levels in recent years have uncovered the redundant pipe, which council believes could be impeding fish passage through the river system and causing a build-up of debris during flood events.
Work to remove the pipe will get under way from Monday, September 4, and will take about a week to complete.
It will involve the temporary closure of the road and walking path on Solander Drive between Edwards Drive and Sutton Drive, to allow for the safe operation of the heavy equipment.
Tamworth Regional Council Director Water and Waste, Bruce Logan said because it's an environmentally sensitive area all care will need to be taken.
"This is an environmentally sensitive area and fish habitat which requires the works to be done in such a way as to minimize bank disturbance and protect fish habitat," he said.
"The team will be working within the river cutting a pipe in sections and then a crane will lift the pipe out ensuring no contaminated water or sediment enters the river."
David Ward, Fisheries Manager (Murray-Darling) in the Freshwater Environment Branch in DPI Fisheries is supporting Council's efforts to improve the Peel River.
"The removal of the sewer pipe will see an improvement to fish passage in the Peel River, providing access to key upstream aquatic habitats," Mr Ward said.
"Almost all native freshwater fish migrate as part of their lifecycle.
"Even small barriers such as this pipe across the Peel River can reduce the ability of native fish from migrating upstream, in particular the smaller species and juvenile fish."
