Gunnedah have booked first spot in the Central North women's grand final after outlasting Narrabri in a cracking contest to start the qualifying finals at Ken Chillingworth Oval.
Turning the tables on the Blue Boars from their last meeting the Red Devils prevailed in a thriller 15-10.
A week after creating history at the Gunnedah Bulldogs rugby league awards Piper Rankmore came up with the match-sealing play, procuring a pilfer after full-time to gain possession back for the Red Devils as the Blue Boars threatened to steal it at the death.
They still had about 40m to go but you wouldn't have put it beyond them, especially with the electric pace of Cassidy Morley who scored both of their tries.
Emmy Barr had about a-minute-and-a-half earlier twisted and spun her way over to put the Red Devils up 15-10 after scores had been locked at 10-all heading into the final quarter.
There was nothing between the two sides all game with scores level 5-all at half-time after some desperate defence in the final seconds of the half from the Blue Boars to hold the Red Devils out.
Steph Lennon then put the Red Devils back in front with a great run.
The winger had a lot of work to do and not much space to do it in, but tiptoed down the sideline and past the Blue Boars defence.
It was a game fitting of a final with some great ball movement from both sides and some great scrambling, and front on defence.
Rankmore opened the scoring late in the first quarter, showing her pace to get around the Blue Boars defence, but Morley answered midway through the second quarter after a surging run from Toni Gale to get the Blue Boars on the front foot.
