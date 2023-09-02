A major expansion of the Oakburn Park Motorsport Complex is about to get under way, with plans for a bigger kart and motorcycle circuit and drag racing strip.
But it has been a while in the making, with Tamworth Motorsports Committee's Billy Ausling saying it has taken about 24 years to get 'shovel ready'.
"It's just so tedious putting a DA [development application] through [Tamworth Regional Council] for motor sports," Mr Ausling said.
"And once we got the DA through, financing was another issue, and dealing with local government, state government ... it's not been easy."
The Leader first reported on the committee's plans for a major upgrade of the Oakburn Park raceway back in 2016, when they first applied for the DA from council, which was only approved in 2018 before COVID hit.
READ ALSO:
But the idea kicked off in the early 2000s, with a three-stage upgrade that could turn the humble little motor hub into a world-class drag racing strip and circuit set to international standards.
Only stage two has been approved by the council, which includes a 1.2km circuit track, 1/8 mile drag racing strip, driver training facilities, and educational facilities for mechanics, engineering, science and maths subjects.
Work on the upgrade is expected to start within the next month or so but a completion date has not yet been set.
Stage three, which would extend the circuit track to 3.1km and the drag racing strip to full size, has not yet been approved.
Mr Ausling said he guesstimates that a motorsports complex of the size originally planned could bring in about $100 million a year for the Tamworth regional economy.
"But it's tough going because nobody wants to step up and make things happen very easily," Mr Ausling said.
Mr Ausling has compared the plans for getting a big motor sports centre approved by council, to the Australian Equine and Livestock Centre (AELEC).
"It's really not that much different to the planning of the equine centre," Mr Ausling said.
"My history goes back locally, well into the horse area, back 50 years when the original older horsemen, most of them are dead now, actually started plans for the equine centre.
"So nothing happens quickly when you're dealing with council."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.