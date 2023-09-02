The Northern Daily Leader
Oakburn Motorsports Complex set for major expansion

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 2 2023 - 5:00pm
A major expansion of the Oakburn Park Motorsport Complex is about to get under way, with plans for a bigger kart and motorcycle circuit and drag racing strip.

