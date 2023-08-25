Lachlan McIntosh liked Tamworth business the Bald Barber so much he bought it.
In doing so, the 31-year-old deepened his new career path - after he followed his heart and turned a childhood barbering passion into reality.
And at Gunnedah's Wolseley Oval on Saturday, August 26, McIntosh - who previously worked in construction project management - will be incandescent with passion when his Swans meet the Saints in the grand final.
His boundary snap in a preliminary final thriller against the Nomads at No. 1 Oval last Saturday sealed the win for the Swans. Deep into his second season of AFL, it's romantic to think that the goal signalled the completion of the former Tamworth Magpie's metamorphosis into an Aussie rules player.
McIntosh had pursued a civil engineering degree at the University of New England, but did not finish it. Uni was not for him, but AFL was.
It was his partner, Swans player Kathleen Voon, who lured him to the sport and the club.
Voon was also instrumental in him becoming a barber - a career he launched at age 28 under the tutelage of Andrew Walsh at the Bald Barber.
He had been a longstanding client of Walsh's, and regarded him as a friend when he started working for him. Earlier this year, after McIntosh's metamorphosis into a barber was complete, he took over the business.
Never been happier.
"After COVID, I realised that life can change overnight," McIntosh said. "My girlfriend, Kath, said, 'Well, you should pursue your longtime interest in barbering.'"
"So I resigned from Essential Energy," he added. "And fast forward to now, and I've got my own barber shop ... And it's been fantastic. Never been happier."
As a child, McIntosh cut the hair of his younger brothers, Callum and Angus. The Calrossy Anglican School alumnus said barbering appealed to his "creative side", which he inherited from his mother, Narree.
His mother and his father, Campbell, are well-known property developers. The couple own Dungowan Station, which they transformed into a micro-brewery, restaurant and events venue.
"We all worked really well together as a family on some very exciting projects," McIntosh said.
On grand final day, McIntosh expects to feel relaxed as the Swans chase their first flag since 2009, in what is their third straight decider.
They were red-hot favourite when New England edged them in last year's decider. Now, undefeated Inverell are expected to win.
McIntosh said: "I personally feel the best I've felt about a game, possibly ever, in the way that we've come from a difficult spot, played through some tough games.
"And win, lose or draw, I think we've already won."
