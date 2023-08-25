The Northern Daily Leader
Shae Partridge hoping to lead Pirates women's side to elimination finals victory

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated August 25 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 11:30am
Shae Partridge, pictured here with partner and Pirates fullback Sam Collett, will lead Pirates onto Weebolla Oval for Saturday's women's 10s elimination final after stepping up to the captaincy this season. Picture Mary Jane Gavin
When Shae Partridge first joined Pirates' women's side she knew little about rugby. She'd never played a game or really even watched one.

Local News

