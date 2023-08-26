The footy finals continue to heat up, with AFL grand final day and both the Central North Rugby and New England Rugby finals commencing.
Mark Bode will be at Wolseley Oval at Gunnedah on Saturday for AFL North West's big day. He will be joined by gun snapper Gareth Gardner.
The men's and women's grand finals will kick off at noon and 2.30pm, respectively.
The Leader's rugby guru Samantha Newsam will be at Moree when the Bulls host the Blue Boars in the elimination final on Saturday. Kick-off is 3pm.
Read also:
On Sunday, she will be in Armidale when the Blues host the Magpies in the elimination final. Kick-off is 3pm.
Also on Sunday, Ellen Dunger will be at Bellevue Oval in Armidale for Group 19's grand final day - with the Eels and Hawks meeting in the first-grader decider.
Meanwhile, Zac Lowe will be keeping an eye om Saturday'a Premier League action.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.