The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

New England Rugby: Charlie Sorensen looking forward to first senior finals taste

SN
By Samantha Newsam
August 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Sorensen's first season with Tamworth has been a bit of a rollercoaster one. After missing the better part of the first half of the season with injury, he's preparing to play his first senior semi-final this weekend. Picture by Peter Hardin
Charlie Sorensen's first season with Tamworth has been a bit of a rollercoaster one. After missing the better part of the first half of the season with injury, he's preparing to play his first senior semi-final this weekend. Picture by Peter Hardin

Charlie Sorensen had barely taken flight with Tamworth when his wings were clipped.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.