The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

Tamworth's Katherine Sherrie shares scoliosis recovery to help adults battle the curve

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 27 2023 - 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherine Sherrie has added a new celebration to her calendar, her 'Spine-a-versary'. Picture by Peter Hardin
Katherine Sherrie has added a new celebration to her calendar, her 'Spine-a-versary'. Picture by Peter Hardin

THE THOUGHT of having two metal rods and 26 screws fixed up and down your spine isn't usually one that would make you smile.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.