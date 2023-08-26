THE THOUGHT of having two metal rods and 26 screws fixed up and down your spine isn't usually one that would make you smile.
But for Tamworth local Katherine Sherrie it's made her nothing but happy.
The 32-year-old recently celebrated her first 'Spine-a-versary', in honour of her shiny new, pain-free back.
Ms Sherrie made the decision to have the spinal fusion surgery after battling scoliosis, seeing her curve get worse, and enduring chronic pain for two decades of her life.
READ ALSO:
"It was a really big decision," she told the Leader.
"Most people have surgery when they're younger, it's a really intense surgery, and it's a hard recovery.
"But it's harder the older you are."
Ms Sherrie said after being diagnosed with the condition at age 12, she'd spent twenty years living a life of pain.
"It was just a real sense of discomfort in your body, never being able to find a position that's comfortable to sit or stand in, and being really tight in certain muscles," she said.
After making the decision to add her name to the four month surgery wait list, the 32-year-old had to travel back and forth trips from Tamworth to Newcastle or Sydney in preparation for the operation.
The procedure itself, which was administered in Sydney, involved inserting two metal rods down the sides of Ms Sherrie's spine, which are held together by 26 screws.
The surgery took nine hours in total.
Before, during, and after having surgery, Ms Sherrie said she reached out to online groups and social media pages for support and information.
She even launched her own dedicated recovery Instagram page, dubbed 'KatGetsANewBack'.
The page also makes mention of the many Tamworth based physios, massage therapists, gyms, and movement instructors that have helped the 32-year-old keep her curve under control.
"I've had so many people message me from all around the world asking for advice, and tips, as they prepare and recover," Ms Sherrie told the Leader.
And no one is more qualified to give advice than someone who has lived and breathed the "rough" recovery process.
After the surgery, Ms Sherrie was on a cocktail of pain medication, wasn't allowed to lift anything heavier than one kilogram, and needed round-the-clock support.
"It's one of those things where you have to be very patient," she said.
"You're really spending a lot of time resting, because it's very delicate, and you're waiting for that bone to start fusing."
Ms Sherrie said staying active helped her manage the pain, which she also used as a strategy before even thinking about going through with surgery.
But after living with chronic pain for two decades of her life, the operation was all worth it.
A year on from her surgery, Ms Sherrie's spine has fused around the metal rods, meaning her back is now like her shin bone.
The 32-year-old can bend and twist through the very bottom, and very top of her spine, but everything else moves as one.
But being able to live a life free of pain, and knowing her spine can't curve anymore filled Ms Sherrie with relief.
As an added bonus, Ms Sherrie grew more than six centimetres taller after the surgery as a result of being able to stand up straight.
"Functionally, life is good," she said.
She's even been given clearance from her doctor to go bungee jumping, sky diving, or try her hand at rugby.
Ms Sherrie admitted those activities weren't high on her bucket list, but it was nice to know the option was available.
Making her journey public is something Ms Sherrie said she hoped would help raise awareness for parents to keep an eye on their kids, and their spine.
"If it's caught later, it's a lot worse," Ms Sherrie said.
"It's a lot more treatable if you can catch it earlier."
And, when her second 'Spine-a-versary' comes around, Ms Sherrie is hoping a vertebrae themed cake might be on the menu.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.